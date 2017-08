LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – With all the rain in the Tampa Bay area this week, even the alligators are looking for a place to dry out.

A woman in Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County had a gator come to her front door and try to get inside.

Tina Neuzil said she and her dog noticed the gator at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They watched it safely through the glass as her husband shot the video.