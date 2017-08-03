Texas Rangers investigating homicide in Lee County

KXAN Staff Published:
Shooting in Lee County on CR 127 near FM 1697. (Courtesy: Giddings Times and News)
Shooting in Lee County on CR 127 near FM 1697. (Courtesy: Giddings Times and News)

LEDBETTER, Texas (KXAN) — The death of a 43-year-old man in Lee County is being investigated as a homicide.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home in the 4000 block of County Road 127 in Ledbetter around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Ledbetter is located on US 290 in between Giddings and Carmine.

According to the Giddings Times and News, the man was reportedly shot and there was a possible pursuit.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity at this time. The Texas Rangers is assisting Lee County with the investigation.

 

