Texas doctor dies after going missing in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KETK) — A Fort Worth doctor has died after going missing in Grand Canyon National Park, according to her husband.

The National Park issued a notice asking for the public’s help locating Dr. Sarah Beadle, 38, of Fort Worth. Her body was recovered by a search team Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Beadle was a former doctor at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview before joining the Baylor Emergency Medical Center in Keller.

The National Parks Service says Beadle had reservations to stay at Phantom Ranch Tuesday, Aug. 1, but never arrived. Her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River trail later Tuesday evening.

According to her husband Scott, Dr. Beadle was hiking in the Grand Canyon with two children, ages 10 and 11, when one of the children began feeling dizzy from heat exhaustion after running out of water. Dr. Beadle’s husband says she left the children in a safe location while she went ahead to get water and help.

“Somewhere along the trail, she made a wrong turn and got lost.,” Scott says. “The park rangers suspect she died of heat exhaustion. Another hiker found [the children], gave them some water and escorted them to the camp. Search and rescue was notified and I was contacted first thing [Wednesday] morning. Park personnel reunited [the children] with Linda, who was watching [two other children].”

Scott went on to say Dr. Beadle loved traveling with her family where they shared so many wonderful experiences. He also thanked everyone for their continued prayers and support.