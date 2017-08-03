Some Texas tractor-trailer survivors held in same lockup as driver

The Associated Press Published:
8 found dead in a trailer in San Antonio (Associated Press Photo)
8 found dead in a trailer in San Antonio (Associated Press Photo)

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal authorities are detaining some survivors of a deadly human smuggling operation in the same facility as the driver of the truck in which they were smuggled, and advocates are worried that it could further traumatize them.

Michael McCrum, an attorney for survivors, says a few of them have even briefly shared a holding cell with James Matthew Bradley Jr., who faces a human smuggling charge with the possibility of the death penalty.

Ten people died after being taken from the Texas border to San Antonio in a sweltering tractor-trailer.

Federal prosecutors said they planned to bring charges against James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Florida
James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Florida arriving at federal court in San Antonio on July 24, 2017 in connection with the human smuggling case. (NBC News)a

Federal authorities in San Antonio have detained 18 passengers as material witnesses. Prosecutors declined to say where all of the witnesses are being held.

Amy Fischer, policy director for the legal group RAICES, says her group has “a lot of concerns” about the survivors’ treatment.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s