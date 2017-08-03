Police: San Antonio driver leads officers on a chase while attacking passenger

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man who was leading police on a chase through New Braunfels was also stabbing his passenger with a screwdriver at the same, police say.

New Braunfels police say the chase started just after noon on Thursday when they received numerous reports of a pickup truck with a trailer attached driving erratically northbound on Interstate 35. When officers tried to pull the driver over, he continued on the freeway going anywhere between 80-100 mph.

The driver, identified only as a 24-year-old San Antonio man, struck two concrete medians before finally coming to a stop on I-35 near Watson Lane, continued police. No other drivers were injured during the chase.

Inside the truck, officers found a 47-year-old passenger who had serious injuries from being stabbed by a screwdriver. Police say the driver was “extremely combative” and even spat on an officer and a firefighters. He also kicked out the back window of a patrol vehicle.

The driver is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, evading arrest, resisting arrest and two charges of harrassment of a public servant.