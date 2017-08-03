Progress report: We’re halfway through the special session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 30-day special legislative session is now more than halfway through. The Texas Tribune’s Alana Rocha gave KXAN a progress report on what legislators have accomplished so far.

“We know that the Senate has been moving much faster than the House,” Rocha told KXAN’s Sally Hernandez. “The Senate has passed 20 bills addressing 18 of the items on the governor’s list.”

The House, however, has passed 15 bills addressing six of those items, with House Speaker Joe Straus saying they’re going to be more deliberate.

“The Senate passed a bill that, if a city or county tries to raise property taxes over a certain threshold it would trigger an election and be subject to voter approval,” Rocha says. “While cities and counties are complaining that the biggest chunk of a property tax bill is schools, and if the state only funded them at an adequate level that would be the best property tax relief.”

Mayor Steve Adler also commented on the legislation: : “In this Alice in Wonderlad world, state leaders are blaming local governments for their property tax increases and that is simply not true, it’s not appropriate.”

“If the legislature wants to do something about our increasing property taxes, they need to fix their increases in our property tax,” he continued.

Watch the full interview in the above video.