PHOTOS: Cowboys beat Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Uzoma Nwachukwu #16 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a 14-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Uzoma Nwachukwu #16 of the Dallas Cowboys leaps into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown ahead of Budda Baker #36 of the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: A group of Arizona Cardinals defenders tackle Rod Smith #45 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Alfred Morris #46 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a 25-yard gain in the second quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a 26-yard touchdown reception by Rico Gathers in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Andre Ellington #38 of the Arizona Cardinals plows into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Blaine Gabbert #7 of the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)