AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of US 183 are blocked due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Austin police say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says the pedestrian who died is a woman in her 30s.

Drivers are being routed off the freeway right before US 183.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.