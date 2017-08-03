Pedestrian dies 10 days after being hit by a car in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was struck by a car while crossing East Braker Lane at Interstate 35 on July 17 died from his injuries 10 days later.

Austin police say Michael James Trujillo, 34, was crossing the street with another person when he was struck by a driver in a Ford Escape. Police say the pedestrians were crossing mid-block and they were not in a crosswalk.

Trujillo was taken to the hospital where he died on July 27.

According to a new Austin pedestrian safety plan, crash data shows minorities, non-English speaking and lower-income communities were found to have higher rates of serious pedestrian crashes. For every pedestrian killed in Austin, there are another 10 serious injuries, the city reports.