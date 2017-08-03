Oklahoma earthquakes under investigation after power is knocked out

The Associated Press Published:
A Conoco station in Central Oklahoma out of power after an earthquake on Aug. 2, 2017 (Photo via NBC News)
A Conoco station in Central Oklahoma out of power after an earthquake on Aug. 2, 2017 (Photo via NBC News)

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating several earthquakes in the central part of the state.

At least six quakes of magnitude 3.0 or stronger have struck since Tuesday in an area about 4 miles northeast of Edmond — about 15 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

The strongest was a magnitude 4.2 quake Wednesday night. It knocked out two electric substations, leaving about 1,900 customers without power for about an hour.

No injuries or significant damage are reported.

The injection of wastewater from oil and gas production into disposal wells has been linked to an uptick in earthquakes, but the commission said Thursday no disposal wells are in the area. A known fault is in the vicinity.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s