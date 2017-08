AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers who frequent Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin will have a new stoplight to contend with starting Friday.

West Avenue has been extended to Cesar Chavez Street as part of the new Central Library project and a traffic light will help manage the flow of traffic at the intersection.

The signal will be operational at Noon Friday, making it the 13th traffic signal along Cesar Chavez between Interstate 35 and MoPac Expressway.

#ATXTraffic: Beginning 8/4, West Avenue will be extended to Cesar Chavez. A new traffic signal will help traffic flow smoothly & safely. pic.twitter.com/A4Qd7MhP5f — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) August 3, 2017