Mickey Spagnola gives update on Cowboys prior to official Training Camp start

Jared Chester Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboy Training Camp officially starts on Saturday, but as Mickey Spagnola tells us the Cowboys training facility housed pretty much a full team on Friday.

The team had their physicals and did their conditioning tests. Wide receiver Dez Bryant showed up three hours late to his required conditioning test on Friday, with sources saying that he was at a fundraiser and that caused him to be late.

Defensive lineman David Irving reportedly didn’t show up to their training facility at all on Friday, and according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement: Players who miss the reporting date are subject to a $40,000 fine.

The Cowboys will officially start training camp in Oxnard, California, on Saturday.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s