Mickey Spagnola gives update on Cowboys prior to official Training Camp start

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboy Training Camp officially starts on Saturday, but as Mickey Spagnola tells us the Cowboys training facility housed pretty much a full team on Friday.

The team had their physicals and did their conditioning tests. Wide receiver Dez Bryant showed up three hours late to his required conditioning test on Friday, with sources saying that he was at a fundraiser and that caused him to be late.

Defensive lineman David Irving reportedly didn’t show up to their training facility at all on Friday, and according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement: Players who miss the reporting date are subject to a $40,000 fine.

The Cowboys will officially start training camp in Oxnard, California, on Saturday.