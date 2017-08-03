Man who stabbed roommate to death in 2015 found guilty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It took a Travis County jury just a couple of hours to convict 30-year-old Christopher Harris in the 2015 murder of Byron Roberson, 44.

On Aug. 7, 2015, Harris stabbed Roberson to death at his home near Pflugerville, where the victim was allowing Harris to stay. Authorities say Harris also stabbed Roberson’s son Diamond in the neck twice.

When Diamond took the stand earlier this week, he told jurors he didn’t see Harris holding a knife at first, but looked up and saw the weapon after he was stabbed in the neck the first time. He told the court he was “100 percent positive” it was Harris who stabbed him.

The defense argued Harris didn’t have a motive to stab the man who gave him a place to live. “There were no arguments. There was no animosity between anyone,” defense attorney Ariel Payan said. “Everyone was getting along. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Sentencing is expected to begin Friday morning on the murder conviction. Harris is still facing two aggravated assault charges stemming from the attack.