Longhorns sporting events will now only allow clear bags

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to enhance security and get people inside a stadium quickly, Texas Athletics has implemented a new Clear Bag Policy–which is in line with several other Big 12 Conference teams.

The policy went into effect this month and will be in place for the Longhorns season opener on Sept. 2 against Maryland. The policy will be enforced at all home events, except for events at the Gregory Gym.

All bags larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear, but they have to be smaller than 4.5″ x 6.5.”

Kansas, K-State and Texas Tech all have a similar policy as well as the NFL, which has had this in place since 2013. The SEC will implement this policy conference wide beginning this season.

“Fan experience is a top priority for Texas Athletics,” said Men’s Athletics Director Mike Perrin. “By implementing this new policy, we are being proactive in enhancing the existing security measures in our venues and expediting the security screening process for fan entry.”

Bags that are permitted include:

Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″

Bags not permitted include:

Backpacks, printed pattern plastic bags, fanny packs, purses, reusable grocery totes, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags, large totes, camera or binocular cases.

Diaper bags are not allowed. Items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry.

If you show up and don’t have any clear bags, you can purchase them at the Texas Team Shop.