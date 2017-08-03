Gunshot victim dropped off at Del Valle home dies

FILE - Linden Road at High Noon Road in Del Valle. (KXAN Photo)
DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man who was dropped off at a friend’s house with a gunshot wound in Del Valle died early Thursday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says around 12:42 a.m. Thursday a person called 911 stating a friend was dropped off at their home in the 8000 block of Linden Road. The friend was found bleeding and unconscious. He died a short time later.

Detectives are looking into the event leading to the victim’s death. A person of interest has been identified but authorities are not releasing any names at this time.

Linden Road and the area around it has been the site of a couple of homicides in the past 12 months. On Sept. 8, 2016, the bodies of four men were found in a burning home. On Sept. 27, 2016, the decomposed bodies of two men were found in a field on Pearce Lane, not far from the quadruple homicide on Linden Road.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they have added more patrols around the Del Valle community in recent months.

Editor’s Note: Authorities originally had the date listed as Wednesday, but the incident happened Thursday.

