Greg Kelley hearing day 2: Focus expected to turn to second person

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Day two of the hearing into the claimed innocence of Greg Kelley is starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Kelley, the 22-year-old convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2014, is getting a new look at his case after the Williamson County district attorney decided to reopen it, after receiving “credible evidence” from Kelley’s attorneys.

Thursday’s testimony is expected to focus on the new investigation by Texas Rangers into allegations against Johnathan McCarty, who is in jail on unrelated charges.

Kelley’s legal team is trying to show that McCarty, who was living at the in-home day care where the sexual assault took place, is the one who committed the crime and that pictures from his cell phone and comments he made will prove Kelly did not sexually assault the 4-year-old.

Kelley’s attorney Keith Hampton says Patricia Cummings, who was Kelley’s trial lawyer, Ranger Cody Mitchell who the state has asked to investigate this case, and a cellphone and computer expert are expected to testify.

Depending on how Thursday’s hearing goes, the proceedings could continue Friday.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Kelley’s mother said she is confident her son is coming home.

“No evidence, no evidence and my son is serving a 25-year sentence,” says Rosa Kelley. “And when my son walks out of here, because he will walk out, you will all see what happened.”