PAIGE, Texas (KXAN) — State Highway 21 just southwest of Paige is completely blocked after an 18-wheeler crashed across the road.

A KXAN viewer says he’s been stuck behind the crash since around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, at the crash scene between Old Potato Road and US 290.

Drivers should take another route if they can. Westbound drivers are being detoured to Farm to Market 2336 to State Highway 95 and eastbound drivers are being detoured to Old Potato Road to US 290.