Dallas Cowboys add Luke McCown; Sean Lee discusses team’s mentality

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys have added on 36-year-old veteran QB Luke McCown. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that McCown had agreed to a one year, $250,000 deal. The team needed a back up and with 13 seasons of NFL Experience, McCown could be the craft veteran to help even out the very young QB core in Dallas, which of course has Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore, and Cooper Rush.

In other news from Cowboy Camp, the team found out officially that Defensive End, Damontre Moore will have to sit out the first two games of the season after violating the NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy last year. The team knew that this could be coming when they picked him up in the off season, but add that with the recent off-the-field actions and possible suspension of Ezekiel Elliott, the mindset of this team needs to change.

All-Pro Linebacker and defensive captain Sean Lee spoke out about the matter of getting this team under control, and said that the leaders need to step up and the youngsters need to follow.

“As leaders we have to teach some of these guys a better way that they have that opportunity and they also have to respond. We have to get across you know, that we are blessed play every time we step out on that field we are blessed to play. Like I said, some of these younger guys have to respond,” said Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Sean Lee.

