Cowboys win preseason opener

CANTON, Ohio (KXAN) — With just about all the projected starters watching the Hall of Fame game, the Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-18 in Canton, Ohio on Thursday night.

Sam Irwin-Hill kicked a 43-yard field goal in the 4th quarter to give the Cowboys the lead. The Cowboys first touchdown came on a 26-yard pass from back up quarterback Kellen Moore to former Baylor basketball star turned tight end Rico Gathers. Moore was 12-17 for 182 yards while playing the entire first half. Former Texas A&M receiver Uzoma Nwachukwu, also an undrafted rookie, caught a second half touchdown from Cooper Rush.

In the battle for number two running back spot behind Ezekiel Elliott, Rod Smith ran for 64 yards on 18 carries, Alfred Morris had 42 yards on seven carries while Darren McFadden ran for 6 yards on three carries. Smith is the younger brother of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, a second round draft pick in 2016 who had to sit out the entire season because of a knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl his final season at Notre Dame.

On Saturday night Jerry Jones will be one of seven inducted into the Pro Football Hall Fame. Jones joins a class that includes Waco native and former TCU running back Ladainian Tomlinson, running back Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive end Jason Taylor, defensive back Kenny Easley and kicker Morten Andesen.

The Cowboys return to training camp in Oxnard, Calif. following the Hall of Fame inductions, their next preseason game Aug. 12 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Cowboys beat Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Uzoma Nwachukwu #16 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a 14-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Uzoma Nwachukwu #16 of the Dallas Cowboys leaps into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown ahead of Budda Baker #36 of the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: A group of Arizona Cardinals defenders tackle Rod Smith #45 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Alfred Morris #46 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a 25-yard gain in the second quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a 26-yard touchdown reception by Rico Gathers in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Andre Ellington #38 of the Arizona Cardinals plows into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Blaine Gabbert #7 of the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Blaine Gabbert #7 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass in the first quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)