Cowboys win preseason opener

CANTON, Ohio (KXAN) — With just about all the projected starters watching the Hall of Fame game, the Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-18 in Canton, Ohio on Thursday night.
Sam Irwin-Hill kicked a 43-yard field goal in the 4th quarter to give the Cowboys the lead. The Cowboys first touchdown came on a 26-yard pass from back up quarterback Kellen Moore to former Baylor basketball star turned tight end Rico Gathers. Moore was 12-17 for 182 yards while playing the entire first half. Former Texas A&M receiver Uzoma Nwachukwu, also an undrafted rookie, caught a second half touchdown from Cooper Rush.
In the battle for number two running back spot behind Ezekiel Elliott, Rod Smith ran for 64 yards on 18 carries, Alfred Morris had 42 yards on seven carries while Darren McFadden ran for 6 yards on three carries. Smith is the younger brother of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, a second round draft pick in 2016 who had to sit out the entire season because of a knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl his final season at Notre Dame.
On Saturday night Jerry Jones will be one of seven inducted into the Pro Football Hall Fame. Jones joins a class that includes Waco native and former TCU running back Ladainian Tomlinson, running back Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive end Jason Taylor, defensive back Kenny Easley and kicker Morten Andesen.
The Cowboys return to training camp in Oxnard, Calif. following the Hall of Fame inductions, their next preseason game Aug. 12 against the Rams in Los Angeles.
