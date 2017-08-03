Cowboys take on Cardinals in NFL preseason game

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Players jog across a field during the afternoon practice at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA, on Aug 5, 2014. (Michael Ainsworth/The Dallas Morning News) 08072014xNEWS

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals kick off the NFL preseason tonight in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The annual game in Canton, Ohio, will feature new turf, after last year’s game had to be canceled because the field was unplayable. Hall of Fame President David Baker promises the new turf will be as good as any the Cowboys and Cardinals will play on.

There won’t be many stars or starters on the field. Both coaches, Jason Garrett for Dallas and Bruce Arians for Arizona, see the game as an extra chance to watch their rookies and fringe guys compete.

You can watch the Cowboys game on KXAN TV at 7 p.m. tonight.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s