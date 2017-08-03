Cowboys take on Cardinals in NFL preseason game

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals kick off the NFL preseason tonight in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The annual game in Canton, Ohio, will feature new turf, after last year’s game had to be canceled because the field was unplayable. Hall of Fame President David Baker promises the new turf will be as good as any the Cowboys and Cardinals will play on.

There won’t be many stars or starters on the field. Both coaches, Jason Garrett for Dallas and Bruce Arians for Arizona, see the game as an extra chance to watch their rookies and fringe guys compete.

You can watch the Cowboys game on KXAN TV at 7 p.m. tonight.