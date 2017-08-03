Cowboys’ Linebacker Damontre Moore suspended for two games

Van Tate Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damontre Moore will not be available for two games. Moore has been suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He can practice with the team and play in preseason games, but he will not be available to play in a regular season game for the Cowboys until September 18.

Moore was charged with driving under the influence in Seattle when he was with the Seahawks back in December. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s