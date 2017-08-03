Capri controversy: Atlanta-area teachers upset over clothing memo

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) — A capri controversy has teachers riled up in one metro Atlanta school district.

The shorter pants are popular with teachers, straddling the line between professional dress and comfort in the hot Georgia temperatures, but when word leaked that Douglas County might be “banning” them, it sparked off a debate.

In an email to teachers, the memo reads:

“Please emphasize the expectation that attire be professional and appropriate. Some items of clothing that are not appropriate for work include jeans (except on Fridays), flip flops, sneakers, leggings (except when worn with an appropriate length dress), shorts and Capris.”

It’s the last item on that list that’s causing a stir.

