Cadaver dog helps find human remains in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The decomposed human remains found in east Austin on Monday were found in two separate locations, police say.

Initially, authorities found a leg and foot along the bike trails located near Johnny Morris Road and Daffan Lane. The remains were originally discovered by several bicyclists who were riding the trails.

With the help of a cadaver dog, the rest of the body was located off of Old Manor Road, which is less than 1,000 feet away from where the leg and foot were found, on Wednesday.

Due to the advanced stage of decomposition the body was found in, it could take several weeks before the Travis County Medical Examiner and homicide detectives are able to determine a cause of death and the individual’s identity.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.