ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys are now just three days away from their first preseason game with the Arizona Cardinals. The match-up will be the annual NFL Hall of Fame game and will be played on Thursday in Canton Ohio. The game will start up at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Silver Star Nation’s Babe Laufenberg has an update at Cowboy Camp in Oxnard, California. He speaks with the officials and Dallas Head Coach Jason Garret.