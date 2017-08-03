Austin teen allegedly impersonates undercover officers, asks about drug activity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 19-year-old man allegedly told officials he claimed he was an undercover officer because he wanted to clean up the streets.

Austin Police Department officers responded to a call around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Delmar Avenue — near US 183 and Interstate 35 — after a hotel employee told police a man asked two women about drug activity in the area and claimed he was an undercover officer, according to an affidavit.

The employee said the suspect, later identified as Brandon Hernandez, 19, asked him if any rooms were available. The employee told him there weren’t any rooms available and asked if he was looking for a room, according to the affidavit. Hernandez said he wasn’t looking for a room, so the employee asked him what he wanted.

The employee said Hernandez gave him his phone number, said he was an undercover officer and asked him to call if he notices any drug activity. When the employee asked for his ID, Hernandez showed him an old high school student ID and his Mexican Civil Registration record, stating they were the fake IDs he used while on the job, the affidavit states. Hernandez then left the scene without his ID and paperwork and the employee alerted police.

After looking up the suspect, officers identified Hernandez as transient and went to an area down the road where several transient people hang out. They located Hernandez and asked him why he was identifying himself as a police officer.

Hernandez told police he knows he is not a police officer, but that he was trying to clean up the streets and get all the bad people out of his neighborhood, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of impersonating a public servant. His bail is set at $5,000.

