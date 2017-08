AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle through a fence Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Parmer Lane.

Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took the man in his 40s to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is not known. The identity of the man has not been released.