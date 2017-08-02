VIDEO: Texas officer hit on side of the road by drunk driving suspect

A Fort Worth police officer moments before he was hit by another car on I-30. July 7, 2017 (Photo via KXAS)
FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Dash cam video shows why drivers need to give officers space when they’ve pulled someone over on the side of the road and, more importantly, why you shouldn’t drive drunk.

Fort Worth Police Officer Matthew Lesell was walking toward a car he pulled over early in the morning of July 7 on Interstate 30 — near Oakland Boulevard, on the city’s east side — when another car came crashing behind him, according to Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS.

The suspected drunk driver hit Lesell, throwing him onto the road. Within seconds, the officer is up, nabbing the driver who hit him.

KXAS reports Lesell is recovering from a hyper-extended foot and a fractured vertebrae. “Next thing I knew is I was flying through the air. It felt like I was spinning through a washing machine,” Lesell said.

“From all my training, whether it be from the marine corps, or through the academy, the worst thing to do is be down and out of a fight.”

