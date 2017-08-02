VIDEO: Lightning strikes airport worker under plane

By Published:
Lighting strikes Ft. Myers, Florida airport worker on tarmac (Photo via NBC News)
Lighting strikes Ft. Myers, Florida airport worker on tarmac (Photo via NBC News)

FT. MYERS, Fla. (KXAN) — A ground worker at a Florida airport is out of the hospital after being struck by lightning on the tarmac last month.

The moment the lightning hit was caught on camera, as reported by NBC affiliate WBBH.

Video shows the bolt strike the tail of a Sun Country Airlines plane as the worker walks underneath the aircraft. Austin Dunn, 21, gets thrown backward from the jolt. He was released from the hospital Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the July 22 strike.

WBBH reports Dunn has third-degree burns all over his body. “Once we knew he was alive, it was a relief but it was definitely the most scariest thing, you don’t expect it…You don’t expect it,” his sister, Autumn Dunn, said.

Airport officials tell the NBC affiliate that lightning warning systems were activated at the time Dunn was hit.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s