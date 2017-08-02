VIDEO: Lightning strikes airport worker under plane

FT. MYERS, Fla. (KXAN) — A ground worker at a Florida airport is out of the hospital after being struck by lightning on the tarmac last month.

The moment the lightning hit was caught on camera, as reported by NBC affiliate WBBH.

Video shows the bolt strike the tail of a Sun Country Airlines plane as the worker walks underneath the aircraft. Austin Dunn, 21, gets thrown backward from the jolt. He was released from the hospital Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the July 22 strike.

WBBH reports Dunn has third-degree burns all over his body. “Once we knew he was alive, it was a relief but it was definitely the most scariest thing, you don’t expect it…You don’t expect it,” his sister, Autumn Dunn, said.

Airport officials tell the NBC affiliate that lightning warning systems were activated at the time Dunn was hit.