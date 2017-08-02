Tax Free Weekend is Aug. 11-13

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s barely the start of August, but many parents (and kids) already have their eyes set on back to school shopping. This year’s Sales Tax Holiday is Friday, Aug. 11-13.

What’s included in the Tax Free Weekend? Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100. Items sold online are also included.

For a full list of items that are tax exempt, check here.

The Legislature sets the dates for the sales tax holiday ever year. Over the past few years, the state has added several “tax free weekends” for emergency items and energy-efficient items.

If your child attends an Austin Independent School District, the district is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 12. The bash will be giving away free backpacks to students.