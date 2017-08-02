Sen. Cory Booker files bill to legalize marijuana

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — New Jersey Senator Cory Booker wants to legalize marijuana at the federal level. In an announcement on Facebook Live, Booker said he is introducing the Marijuana Justice Act.

In his post, Booker says for decades, the “War on Drugs” has failed. He also says nonviolent drug offenders who get sent to jail for marijuana-related offenses are an “incredible cost of lost human potential” and “taxpayer dollars.”

Booker believes legalizing marijuana would be good for public safety and would help reduce the country’s overflowing prison population.

He is also looking at how marijuana could potentially curb the opioid epidemic. According to NBC News, a recent study found that in states where it is legal to use medical marijuana for chronic pain, hospitals ended up treating far fewer opioid users.

“I’ve seen a lot of very compelling preliminary data that shows there is a drop in opioid overdoses in areas that have better access to marijuana,” Booker said in a phone interview with NBC News on Tuesday, adding that he looked forward to seeing more research.