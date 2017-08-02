Rick Perry bows out of Homeland Security speculation

By Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (L) embraces Energy Secretary Rick Perry after Trump delivered remarks on at the Unleashing American Energy event at the Department of Energy on June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump announced a number on initiatives including his Administration's plan on rolling back regulations on energy production and development. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) embraces Energy Secretary Rick Perry after Trump delivered remarks on at the Unleashing American Energy event at the Department of Energy on June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump announced a number on initiatives including his Administration's plan on rolling back regulations on energy production and development. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Governor and current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry does not wish to be considered to become the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Energy released a statement via Twitter Wednesday saying the secretary is focused on work at the department.

Perry’s withdrawal from the conversation comes as his name made headlines as a possible replacement for Gen. John Kelly who became President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, creating the vacancy at Homeland Security.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s