Rick Perry bows out of Homeland Security speculation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Governor and current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry does not wish to be considered to become the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Energy released a statement via Twitter Wednesday saying the secretary is focused on work at the department.

While @SecretaryPerry is honored to be mentioned, he is happy where he is & focused on carrying out mission POTUS gave him to lead @ENERGY — DOE Press Staff (@EnergyPressSec) August 2, 2017

Perry’s withdrawal from the conversation comes as his name made headlines as a possible replacement for Gen. John Kelly who became President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, creating the vacancy at Homeland Security.