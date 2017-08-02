Prescribed burn scheduled for Southeast Metropolitan Park

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Travis County Parks will conduct a prescribed burn at Southeast Metropolitan Park on Thursday, Aug. 3 or Friday, Aug. 4 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will take two to four hours to complete.

Travis County Emergency Service is implementing the prescribed burn to “improve the health of the grassland and woodlands.”

While the park will remain open during the burn, portions of the park and trails such as the picnic area, the Primitive Trailhead, the Primitive Trail and the multi-use trail may be closed.

While Travis County is under a burn ban, prescribed-burn managers conduct prescribed burns during burn bans because conditions are favorable for meeting established objectives. However, when Austin Water conducted a prescribed burn last month near Buda, it became “out of control” and set fire to another 200 acres.