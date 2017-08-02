Prescribed burn scheduled for Southeast Metropolitan Park

Sofia Grimsgard Published:

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Travis County Parks will conduct a prescribed burn at Southeast Metropolitan Park on Thursday, Aug. 3 or Friday, Aug. 4 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will take two to four hours to complete.

Travis County Emergency Service is implementing the prescribed burn to “improve the health of the grassland and woodlands.”

While the park will remain open during the burn, portions of the park and trails such as the picnic area, the Primitive Trailhead, the Primitive Trail and the multi-use trail may be closed.

While Travis County is under a burn ban, prescribed-burn managers conduct prescribed burns during burn bans because conditions are favorable for meeting established objectives. However, when Austin Water conducted a prescribed burn last month near Buda, it became “out of control” and set fire to another 200 acres.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s