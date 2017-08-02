Police investigating kidnapping in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working an aggravated kidnapping that happened in the parking lot of the H-E-B grocery store at 5808 Burnet Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

The initial call came in around 1:35 p.m. involving two people who knew each other. The suspect vehicle was listed as a gold Honda Accord.

Less than two hours later, around 3:15 p.m., the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of Aqua Verde Drive, which is in a neighborhood just south of the Pennybacker Bridge. Austin-Travis County EMS says when they responded to Aqua Verde, they found a man in his 20s dead at the scene. They also transported a woman in her 20s to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say the two scenes are connected.

No children were involved in the incident.

This is a developing situation and KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.