Police investigating kidnapping in central Austin

Kidnapping at HEB on Burnet Road at Koenig Lane on Aug. 2, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working an aggravated kidnapping that happened in the parking lot of the H-E-B grocery store at 5808 Burnet Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

The initial call came in around 1:35 p.m. involving two people who knew each other. The suspect vehicle was listed as a gold Honda Accord.

Less than two hours later, around 3:15 p.m., the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of Aqua Verde Drive, which is in a neighborhood just south of the Pennybacker Bridge. Austin-Travis County EMS says when they responded to Aqua Verde, they found a man in his 20s dead at the scene. They also transported a woman in her 20s to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say the two scenes are connected.

No children were involved in the incident.

This is a developing situation and KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Crime scene in the 4400 block of Aqua Verde Drive in west Travis County. (KXAN Photo/Christoper Davis)
