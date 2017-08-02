Person of interest in La Grange murder in custody

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies have a person of interest in the murder of a man in La Grange last month.

Deputies were called to Creamer Creek Road, just southwest of town, at around 9:45 a.m. on July 6.

They found 43-year-old Jeremy Cornwell dead with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The person of interest is being held in Fayette County custody on an unrelated charge, and is not being named.

Deputies say they are continuing to investigate the incident and collect evidence. Authorities believe the murder, which was the county’s first homicide of the year, is an isolated event.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip by calling 968-8477 or 1-800-272-TIPS.

 

