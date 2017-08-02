Paid street parking in downtown on Wednesday nights now in effect

Published:
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, drivers will lose free evening street parking in downtown Austin.

Street parking on Wednesdays will now cost $1 an hour for metered street parking starting at 8 a.m. It used to be free after 6 p.m. The metered coverage area includes Interstate 35 to North Lamar Boulevard up to 10th Street.

Street parking becomes free after midnight, with Monday and Tuesday still offering free street parking starting at 6 p.m. Parking will remain free all day on Sundays.

The additional metered parking night is expected to bring the city $400,000, which will pay for additional enforcement officers, parking signs and street cleaning.

For more information on downtown parking, visit DowntownAustin.com

New metered parking hours in downtown Austin

Monday-Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. to midnight
Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight

 

