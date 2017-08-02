Greg Kelley hearing seeks to overturn conviction

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An attorney for Greg Kelley will present new evidence to argue the 22-year-old’s innocence before a Williamson County judge Wednesday.

Kelley was originally convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault of a child in 2014. This spring, Kelley’s defense team was able to breathe new life into the case after they say there is another suspect that could have been responsible for the crimes. The Williamson County District Attorney decided to reopen the case after receiving “credible evidence” from Kelley’s attorneys. Now, that evidence will be brought forth to another judge.

Before the hearing — Greg Kelley spoke over the phone with Dan and Fran Keller, who were recently declared innocent of day care abuse. He also spoke to his girlfriend’s mother about how he prepared for the big day.

“I went to sleep around 1 yesterday and I couldn’t go to sleep,” said Kelley. “I just had five hours of sleep, but I should be okay. I feel energized.” When Gaebri Anderson’s mother asked whether he worked out Wednesday morning, he said he skipped working out so he could focus on the hearing.

Kelley seemed calm and collected while on the phone. Before he hung up the phone, he said: “Just let everyone I know I love them and thank them for being a part of this. I can’t wait to spend some time with all of y’all when I get out and just be in you all’s presence.”

1:43 p.m. — Kelley enters the courtroom.

The judge set rules preventing the live streaming of the court proceedings. Reporter Lauren Kravets will be tweeting the proceedings live, and you can follow along here: