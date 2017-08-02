Kyle moves to Stage 2 water restrictions on Aug. 14

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Due to current water usage demands, the city of Kyle is moving to Stage 2 water restrictions starting Aug. 14.

Under Stage 2 rules, customers can not water between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Odd-numbered residential addresses can water on Wednesday and/or Saturday. Even-numbered residential addresses can water on Thursday and/or Sunday.

The city says in July, Kyle’s average daily water demand was 3.6 million gallons per day. On one single day in July, residents used nearly 5 million gallons.

“Current demand trends are reminiscent of the 2011 water usage patterns,” said Kyle treatment operators manager Jason Bierer. “Our ground water resources have already started some curtailment efforts as part of their management plans. That, coupled with the limited rainfall and high temperatures, led to our decision to implement higher level conservation efforts.

While Stage 2 remains in effect until further notice, if someone is caught watering when they shouldn’t be, they can be fined up to $2,000 and not less than $50 per violation.