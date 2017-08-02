Krispy Kreme rolls out new Reese’s peanut butter donut

AUSTIN (KXAN/WKRG) — If you’re looking to jazz up your plain old glazed donut routine, Krispy Kreme announced it’s launching a Reese’s peanut butter donut.

According to the company’s website, the REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

Sugar rush, indeed.

The donuts were reportedly rolled out first in Australia. They’ll be available for a limited time at select locations this Friday.