Ethics committee clears Rep. Roger Williams over rental car recall legislation

Aaron J. Derton Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX)speaks on Capital Hill on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Rep. Williams was injured when he jumped into the dugout to get away from gunfire during an early morning practice of the congressional baseball team. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was also reportedly shot in the hip. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX)speaks on Capital Hill on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The House Ethics Committee has cleared Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas, who was accused of using his position for personal gain.

In 2015, Williams proposed an amendment that would have exempted car dealers from a law that barred rental car companies from renting out cars that have been recalled. The congressman owns the Roger Williams Auto Mall in Weatherford.

The ethics panel said Williams did not violate House rules, but they did say when a “Member who is considering introducing legislation or taking other official actions, beyond voting, that could affect the Member’s personal financial interests should contact the Committee before doing so.”

In a statement he posted on Twitter, Williams said knew his amendment did not present a conflict of interest. “My outlook as a Member of Congress has been, and always will be, to bring sensible business solutions to solve attempted government overreach, specifically on small businesses,” Williams said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s