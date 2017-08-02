Ethics committee clears Rep. Roger Williams over rental car recall legislation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The House Ethics Committee has cleared Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas, who was accused of using his position for personal gain.

In 2015, Williams proposed an amendment that would have exempted car dealers from a law that barred rental car companies from renting out cars that have been recalled. The congressman owns the Roger Williams Auto Mall in Weatherford.

The ethics panel said Williams did not violate House rules, but they did say when a “Member who is considering introducing legislation or taking other official actions, beyond voting, that could affect the Member’s personal financial interests should contact the Committee before doing so.”

In a statement he posted on Twitter, Williams said knew his amendment did not present a conflict of interest. “My outlook as a Member of Congress has been, and always will be, to bring sensible business solutions to solve attempted government overreach, specifically on small businesses,” Williams said.

Ethics Cmte unanimously voted in my favor to be cleared in ethics review regarding an amendment I offered 11/15. Here's my full statement — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) August 1, 2017