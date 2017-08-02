Continually-cited Cross Creek Apartments still a problem

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Council Member Greg Casar plans to join the Cross Creek Apartments Tenant Association and Building and Strengthening Tenant Action (BASTA) to get the owner’s attention and make good on a promise to repair serious building code violations.

KXAN has reported on violations at the Cross Creek Apartments in north Austin since the beginning of 2016. The fight has gone on even longer than that to secure hot water and other basic health and safety needs.

A protest is scheduled at the apartments on Rutland Drive before participants march through the complex pointing out repairs yet to be made.

KXAN reached out to the owner and received, in part, this written response:

“The problems with the property pre-date Cross Creek’s purchase. That is why the City and Cross Creek worked together to acquire the property and start the process of rehabilitation. Cross Creek has taken in significant numbers of formerly homeless and very low income residents as repairs and renovations are completed. Cross Creek management has completed thousands of work orders and repairs to the property, everything from changing tenant’s lightbulbs and plunging toilets to repairs to the building. In addition to on-site management, Cross Creek has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on outside contractors and engineers to make sure the property is safe for all who live here. This is a continuous effort and we continue to make great progress.”

Progress, not everyone living in the complex agrees with.

