City of Galveston stops using Ford Explorers over gas leak concerns

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A city in southeast Texas has taken dozens of Ford Explorer SUVs out of service because of concerns about carbon monoxide leaks.

The Daily News reports the city of Galveston announced Tuesday that it’s pulling more than 30 vehicles from service. Most of them are used by the police department.

Ford Motor Company officials have said there could be dangerous leaks in some of the vehicles that have been modified for police use. The leaks could cause carbon monoxide to enter an SUV’s cab.

Company officials say it’ll pay to repair the leaks in police vehicles.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas. Exposure to it can cause headaches, dizziness, unconsciousness and death.

Last week Austin police pulled nearly 400 Ford Explorers off the streets because of similar concerns.