Body found in Lake Tahoe believed to be missing college football player

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KRON) — Searchers have recovered a body that is believed to be a former football player who went missing a year ago while paddle boarding in Lake Tahoe with his University of Nevada at Reno teammates.

“Officials searching for the body of missing paddle boarder Marc Ma have just recovered a body in Lake Tahoe, tentatively believed to be the 20-year-old presumed drowned last summer,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook statement on Monday.

The Hawaii man was about 700 yards off the lake’s west shore with Wolf Pack teammates when he went missing on June 10, 2016.

The winds picked up and when a boat rescued his friends, Marc was gone.

Several agencies looked for Ma before the search was called off, but his family didn’t give up hope.

They hired a nonprofit called Bruce’s Legacy, which used a specialized robotic camera system and found the body believed to be Ma near where he was reported missing.

Ma graduated from Iolani School in Honolulu.