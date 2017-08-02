Austin mayor: Local property tax is really state property tax

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fight over local vs. state continues as we’re half-way through the special session. On Wednesday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler took another stab at Texas lawmakers who are trying to cap the amount of property tax dollars cities can bring in and spend.

Adler says the state is to blame for the high property taxes due to the recapturing process.

“Over the last four years, for every dollar City of Austin property taxes have increased, the state has increased its share of our local taxes by five dollars. That means for the first time, the State of Texas share of property taxes will be more than what Austin taxpayers get,” said Adler in a statement. The mayor says the piece of the pie that the state is taking is getting bigger every year.

“Our property taxes are no longer a local property tax. From this day forward, let’s call it what it is, a State Property Tax,” continued Adler.

Texas senators are considering exempting law enforcement budgets and setting the cap at a county by county level instead of a single statewide cap. The bill would exempt bond elections and allow a city or county vote to override the cap, something local leaders predict will hardly ever happen.