While parts of FM 973 sees upgrades, another section remains untouched

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Once a sleepy, rural stretch of road in east Travis County, Farm to Market 973 has become a popular alternative for drivers looking to avoid State Highway 130 Toll and the dreaded Interstate 35.

People who live in the area contacted KXAN to express their concern about the narrow stretch of FM 973 between Harold Green Road and Farm to Market 969. They say the lack of shoulders and lighting, plus the increase in semi-trucks are going to continue to cause harm.

“Most of us that live in this area, we are familiar with it, we’ve been here the majority of our lives so we are used to traveling it, but we have a lot of people that don’t know the roadway,” says Norma Didouria who has lived along FM 973 most of her life.

The road is one lane in each direction between Harold Green Road and FM 969, with a speed limit of 60 mph.

“There is no shoulder and when people are speeding, they will drive off in the grass and ditches because they can’t slow down in time,” continues Didouria.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan shows you what the biggest complaints are

Bill Dewalt says driving the road at night is even more dangerous. “It’s so dark on 973 you can hardly see the roads to turn in and go to your house. If you live out here and you’re trying to get home, you’re on top of your street before you even know it.”

Many of the big trucks traversing FM 973 are headed to nearby plants and constructions sites, one of which is a new subdivision that will add another 360 homes in the area.

Didouria and Dewalt both believe a turn lane would help get people in and out of their homes without worrying about getting rear-ended.

“It’s almost like we don’t exist in this little area. Sad to say. Until it grows maybe they’ll pay attention,” says Didouria.

The Texas Department of Transportation just recently completed work on FM 973 between State Highway 71 and Harold Green Road. TxDOT says there are no immediate plans to improve the road. Funding that is available is dedicated to a backlog of construction and maintenance, not new projects. They say there are more than 600 miles of roads in Austin that could use upgrades but the money isn’t there.