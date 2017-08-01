Where does the money come from for the legislature’s teacher pay raise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott charged lawmakers with finding a way to pay for teacher pay raises statewide. The most difficult part of that task will be finding the money.

Tuesday at the State Capitol, a select panel of House members on education looked at several ideas. House Bill 198 by State Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, would create a legal basis to pay for the system, but actual funding remains left out.

According to state analysts the bill would require the average teacher pay in each school district to be more than $51,000 a year by 2021.

The Texas Senate has passed nearly all of Gov. Abbott’s special session priorities. A teacher pay raise is one of the only items the 31 state senators have not passed.

Despite a detailed presentation by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick earlier in the summer, the pay raise portion of the bill was stripped out. The bill that passed would borrow nearly $200 million from the Texas Health and Human Service Commission for one year bonuses. But a stable, permanent, pay increase has not yet been passed in the upper chamber.

One option on the table in the Senate is dedicating money from the Texas Lottery — which already goes to education — to permanent raises. However, that plan was criticized for not providing any new funds.

