Waco police officer run over by drug suspect

Dean Wetherbee, KWKT Published: Updated:
Waco police at the scene after an officer was run down by a suspect on Aug. 1, 2017 (KWKT Photo)
Waco police at the scene after an officer was run down by a suspect on Aug. 1, 2017 (KWKT Photo)

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — Police are asking for prayers for a Waco officer severely injured Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant near the intersection of North 23rd Street and Olive Avenue.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department says officers were serving a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer around 10:12 a.m., when the man ran over an officer, pinning him underneath the vehicle.

The other officers fired at the driver, hitting him several times.

They also worked together to lift the vehicle off the officer.

Swanton says the trauma surgeon working on the officer says he has severe injuries, but that he is going in the right direction.

No word so far on the suspect’s condition.

The names of the officer and the suspect are not being released at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation takes place.

Visit CenTexProud.com for updates here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s