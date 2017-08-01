Waco police officer run over by drug suspect

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — Police are asking for prayers for a Waco officer severely injured Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant near the intersection of North 23rd Street and Olive Avenue.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department says officers were serving a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer around 10:12 a.m., when the man ran over an officer, pinning him underneath the vehicle.

The other officers fired at the driver, hitting him several times.

They also worked together to lift the vehicle off the officer.

Swanton says the trauma surgeon working on the officer says he has severe injuries, but that he is going in the right direction.

No word so far on the suspect’s condition.

The names of the officer and the suspect are not being released at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation takes place.

