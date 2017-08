DARWIN, Australia (NBC News) — A snake believed to be a carpet python found its way into the offices of an Australian news channel, Monday morning.

A cameraman of 9 News in Darwin first spotted the reptile curled up on a desk.

Program manager Alexia, who has handled snakes before on her property, used a coat hanger and a bag to capture the snake with sales executive Myk assisting her.

The snake was released into the bushes outside the newsroom.