Trial begins for ex-St. Louis cop charged with murder

KSDK Staff Published:
Former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.
Former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) It has been nearly 20 years since a police officer in the city of St. Louis, Missouri has stood trial for murder.

That changed Tuesday when opening statements began in the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.

Stockley, who left the force in 2013 and now resides in Houston, is also charged with armed criminal action. He is currently free on bond.

Stockley has also waived his rights to a jury trial and will instead have a bench trial, meaning only a judge will decide his fate. The trial is scheduled to last at least two weeks.

On December 20, 2011, Anthony Lamar Smith, 24, was shot five times and killed by Stockley.

The shooting in north city followed a suspected drug deal involving Smith and a high-speed chase that prosecutors said reached more than 80 mph.

Former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce announced charges against Stockley in May 2016, citing “additional evidence” that surfaced. Before that, the case had essentially laid dormant since 2012.

According to court documents, Stockley was heard on police dash-cam footage during the pursuit saying that “he was going to kill” Smith.

Stockley also is heard instructing his partner, who was driving their marked SUV, to “hit” Smith “right now.”

There was a gun found inside Smith’s car, but according to court documents, only Stockley’s DNA was on it. Joyce, while in office, called that discovery “concerning.”

Read more: http://on.ksdk.com/2u0HFLd

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s