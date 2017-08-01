Trial begins for ex-St. Louis cop charged with murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) It has been nearly 20 years since a police officer in the city of St. Louis, Missouri has stood trial for murder.

That changed Tuesday when opening statements began in the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.

Stockley, who left the force in 2013 and now resides in Houston, is also charged with armed criminal action. He is currently free on bond.

Stockley has also waived his rights to a jury trial and will instead have a bench trial, meaning only a judge will decide his fate. The trial is scheduled to last at least two weeks.

On December 20, 2011, Anthony Lamar Smith, 24, was shot five times and killed by Stockley.

The shooting in north city followed a suspected drug deal involving Smith and a high-speed chase that prosecutors said reached more than 80 mph.

Former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce announced charges against Stockley in May 2016, citing “additional evidence” that surfaced. Before that, the case had essentially laid dormant since 2012.

According to court documents, Stockley was heard on police dash-cam footage during the pursuit saying that “he was going to kill” Smith.

Stockley also is heard instructing his partner, who was driving their marked SUV, to “hit” Smith “right now.”

There was a gun found inside Smith’s car, but according to court documents, only Stockley’s DNA was on it. Joyce, while in office, called that discovery “concerning.”

Read more: http://on.ksdk.com/2u0HFLd