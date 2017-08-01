Teenager accused of robbing south Austin bank

Related Coverage South Austin bank robbery ends in a SWAT situation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-year-old is in jail accused of robbing a south Austin bank with an assault rifle on Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., a man entered the Capital Credit Union at 133 E. Ben White Blvd. and demanded money. Police say the man, later identified as Martin Anthony Castillo, was armed with an assault rifle and restrained bank employees during the robbery. While no one was injured, the suspect did manage to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around noon, authorities located the suspect vehicle in the Griffis Southpark Apartments located along Interstate 35 near West Slaughter Lane. The SWAT team was called in to help secure the apartment and the suspect vehicle. Three people were detained and questioned by Austin police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Castillo was ultimately arrested and faces a federal bank robbery charge.

A search of Castillo’s apartment and car revealed the stolen cash and the weapon believed to be used in the robbery.