Teenager accused of robbing south Austin bank

KXAN Staff Published:
Austin Police SWAT teams were called in following a bank robbery Monday in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Austin Police SWAT teams were called in following a bank robbery Monday in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-year-old is in jail accused of robbing a south Austin bank with an assault rifle on Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., a man entered the Capital Credit Union at 133 E. Ben White Blvd. and demanded money. Police say the man, later identified as Martin Anthony Castillo, was armed with an assault rifle and restrained bank employees during the robbery. While no one was injured, the suspect did manage to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around noon, authorities located the suspect vehicle in the Griffis Southpark Apartments located along Interstate 35 near West Slaughter Lane. The SWAT team was called in to help secure the apartment and the suspect vehicle. Three people were detained and questioned by Austin police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Castillo was ultimately arrested and faces a federal bank robbery charge.

A search of Castillo’s apartment and car revealed the stolen cash and the weapon believed to be used in the robbery.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s