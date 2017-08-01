Stabbing in downtown Austin leaves two injured

By Published: Updated:
Two men stabbed on Neches near Ninth Street on Aug. 1, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Two men stabbed on Neches near Ninth Street on Aug. 1, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a stabbing that injured at least one person in downtown Austin Tuesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Neches and Ninth Streets. Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported two patients, both men in their 30s. One victim had potentially serious injuries while the other had non-life threatening injuries.

Austin police say one person is in custody at this time.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s