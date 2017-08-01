Stabbing in downtown Austin leaves two injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a stabbing that injured at least one person in downtown Austin Tuesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Neches and Ninth Streets. Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported two patients, both men in their 30s. One victim had potentially serious injuries while the other had non-life threatening injuries.

Austin police say one person is in custody at this time.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.